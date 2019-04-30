81-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Torrance; suspect sought

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 81-year-old man in Torrance Monday night.
Police responded to the intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Mariner Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. after a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
According to Torrance police, the man was walking in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle going on a green light. The driver fled from the scene.
The man was treated for his injuries at the scene, but succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators described the suspect vehicle as a blue or grey Honda four-door sedan with front end damage.
It was not immediately known if speed played a factor in the crash.
The scene was not far from where a 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck last month after he ran into a street after a dog.
One nearby resident said drivers typically drive too fast on the stretch of Del Amo Boulevard where the collision happened, adding that city officials have been aware of the danger.
