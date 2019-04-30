81-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Torrance; suspect sought

By
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is sought in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 81-year-old man in Torrance Monday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Del Amo Boulevard and Mariner Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. after a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

According to Torrance police, the man was walking in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle going on a green light. The driver fled from the scene.

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene, but succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators described the suspect vehicle as a blue or grey Honda four-door sedan with front end damage.

It was not immediately known if speed played a factor in the crash.

The scene was not far from where a 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a pickup truck last month after he ran into a street after a dog.

One nearby resident said drivers typically drive too fast on the stretch of Del Amo Boulevard where the collision happened, adding that city officials have been aware of the danger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
torrancelos angeles countyhit and runman killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News