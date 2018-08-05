At least 82 dead after 7.0 earthquake hits Indonesia's Lombok island; tsunami warning lifted

EMBED </>More Videos

A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, killing at least 82 people and shaking neighboring Bali.

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
A powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday, killing at least 82 people and shaking neighboring Bali, one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen.

The latest quake damaged buildings as far away as Denpasar on Bali, including a department store and the airport terminal, where ceiling panels were shaken loose, authorities said.

Video showed screaming people running in panic from houses in a Bali neighborhood and vehicles rocking. On Lombok, soldiers and other rescuers carried injured people on stretchers and carpets to an evacuation center.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the toll had risen to 82 with hundreds others injured. Thousands of homes were damaged and most people were killed by collapsing houses, he said.

A total of 65 of the deaths were in North Lombok district, nine in West Lombok district, four in the provincial capital Mataram and two each in Central Lombok and East Lombok districts, Nugroho said.

The quake, recorded at magnitude 7.0 by the U.S. Geological Survey, struck early Sunday evening at a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6 miles) in the northern part of Lombok.

"I was watching TV when I felt a big shake," said Harian, a Lombok woman who gave one name. "The lamp was shaking, and people were shouting 'Get out.' I ran out into the dark because the power cut off."

A tsunami warning was lifted after waves just 15 centimeters (6 inches) high were recorded in three villages, said Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

Frightened people poured out of their homes to move to higher ground, particularly in North Lombok and Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara province, said Iwan Asmara, a Lombok disaster official.

The Bali and Lombok airports continued operating Sunday night, according to the director general of civil aviation. There had been a half-hour evacuation at the Lombok airport following the quake because the electricity went off. TV showed crying women consoling each other outside Lombok's airport.

The island was already recovering from a magnitude 6.4 quake on July 29, which killed 16 people.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because of its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldtsunamiUSGS
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 killed when small plane crashes in Santa Ana parking lot
Hesperia barricade suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting
Video shows officer-involved shooting of suspect in Porter Ranch
Excessive heat warning issued through Tuesday in parts of SoCal
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Carr Fire: Death toll rises to 7 after PG&E worker killed
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Chargers return to training camp Monday
Show More
Tustin store clerk stabbed trying to stop theft
Police warn parents about 'Momo challenge' that may encourage suicide
Chicago violence: At least 40 people were shot Sunday
Melania Trump, Michael Jordan defend LeBron James after president's tweet
Boy reunited with family after being found in Torrance doughnut shop
More News