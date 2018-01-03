85-year-old woman killed in Ontario hit-and-run

ONTARIO (KABC) --Investigators are looking for the public's help finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed an 85-year-old woman.
The collision happened Tuesday at 7:52 p.m. at Holt Boulevard and Virginia Avenue.
Investigators say the woman was crossing Holt Street when she was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene.
The woman was brought to a local hospital where she later died.
No description of the suspect or the vehicle is available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711, or Corporal Jeff Mirtich at 909-395-2001 x 4587.
Information can be provided anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.