85-year-old woman killed in Ontario hit-and-run

An 85-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Ontario on Jan. 2, 2018 and investigators are still seeking the driver.

By ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO (KABC) --
Investigators are looking for the public's help finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed an 85-year-old woman.

The collision happened Tuesday at 7:52 p.m. at Holt Boulevard and Virginia Avenue.

Investigators say the woman was crossing Holt Street when she was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene.

The woman was brought to a local hospital where she later died.

No description of the suspect or the vehicle is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711, or Corporal Jeff Mirtich at 909-395-2001 x 4587.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
