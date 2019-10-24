Tick Fire: Canyon Country blaze burns 850 acres, threatens homes

By ABC7.com staff
CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one structure was damaged after an 850-acre brush fire broke out in Canyon Country Thursday.

The third-alarm fire was burning downhill in medium to heavy brush with 30 mph winds.

The Tick Fire broke out before 2 p.m. near Tick Canyon Road.

Los Angeles Country fire crews were responding to the incident. It was unknown what caused the fire.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canyon countrysanta claritalos angeles countywindbrush firefirewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle brush fire in Eagle Rock hills
Old Water Fire prompts mandatory San Bernardino evacuations
Old Water Fire evacuations, school and road closures
19K SCE customers without power amid wildfire threat
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
New locations linked to latest Measles case in LA County
Ventura County woman charged with sexually assaulting 2 teenagers
Show More
Probe expands in truck deaths, all 39 victims are from China
Santa Ana winds to intensify throughout Thursday across SoCal
Deputy-involved shooting occurs at Studio City home
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
More TOP STORIES News