Tick Fire: Canyon Country blaze burns 850 acres, threatens homes

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one structure was damaged after an 850-acre brush fire broke out in Canyon Country Thursday.
The third-alarm fire was burning downhill in medium to heavy brush with 30 mph winds.
The Tick Fire broke out before 2 p.m. near Tick Canyon Road.
Los Angeles Country fire crews were responding to the incident. It was unknown what caused the fire.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
