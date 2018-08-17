Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help to find a Castaic Middle School teacher who has been missing since Tuesday.Authorities said teacher Reuben Sherr showed up Monday to prepare his classroom for the start of the school year. But the eighth-grade math teacher never showed up Tuesday.By Wednesday, school officials filed a missing person's report. Authorities said Sherr is brand new to the school district.The sheriff's department said Sherr moved down from the San Francisco area, but when they called his emergency contacts and references - they were all bogus.Investigators are not releasing a photo of him.School officials notified parents of the missing teacher through email.Anyone with more information is urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.