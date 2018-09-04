An eighth-grader is recovering after she was struck by a car and then robbed as she was riding her bike during her first week of school.Kassiopeia O'Melay had just started public school in Berkeley after being home schooled when the incident happened.On Friday, she rode her bike home from school when a vehicle got too close. She was then hit by the car and robbed of her backpack that had school supplies, her iPod and epipens for her allergy to bees.Neighbors who witnessed the incident called 911 and rushed to help her.Kassiopeia is recovering at home, but her bike is damaged.Authorities have not identified the two suspects involved, but are reviewing home security footage from neighbors' homes.