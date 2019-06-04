nail salon

Nail salon safety: 9 signs your place for mani-pedis is unsafe

Your beautiful mani-pedi could give you an ugly infection - or worse.

Memorial Hermann shared nine warnings that you should watch out for before booking your next appointment.

Look around the salon to see how clean it is.

"The true test is the bathroom. If it isn't spotless, you shouldn't trust that the stations are," Dr. Gabriel Maislos, D.P.M., a podiatrist, affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, said.

Another warning sign is if you see techs using blades.

Aestheticians do not cut cuticles, so razors and knives should not be seen around a nail salon.

"Whirlpools and tools can spread blood-borne diseases-such as HIV and Hepatitis-via microscopic nicks and reused instruments," according to Memorial Hermann.

If the fumes are too much or making you nauseous, that could be a sign that the ventilation is poor.

Click here on the Memorial Hermann website to see the other warning signs.

RELATED: Customer angry about fake nails causes more than $2,000 in damage to salon
EMBED More News Videos

Woman goes on wild rampage in nail salon

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonnailsnail salonmanicurenail polish
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NAIL SALON
Riverside community rallies behind nail salon targeted by thieves
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Studio City nail salon wedding ring theft suspect arrested
Woman wanted in jewelry theft at Studio City salon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News