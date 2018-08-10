A 9-year-old boy was killed and two other people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned tanker truck on the 118 Freeway in Moorpark, authorities said.The highway was closed in both directions after the collision, which left the girl and the female driver with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.The wreck caused the closure to be in place from Tierra Rejada Road to Somis. Another closure was reported at Balcom Canyon and Stockton Road, according to the CHP.It's unclear what caused the wreck and how long the closures would last.