Suspect sought for attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old girl in Newbury Park

(Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to kidnap a nine-year-old girl on her way to school in Newbury Park on Friday.

The incident was reported at 8:15 a.m. and occurred at Spanish Gate and Lesser Drive.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the suspect tried to coax the girl, who was alone riding her bicycle, into a white van and then grabbed her leg before she was able to get away.

School officials at Walnut Elementary were notified by the girl of the incident once she arrived at the school.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s with brown hair. He was wearing aviator sunglasses, all-black clothing, black Nike shoes and a mask on the lower part of his face.

He was also wearing pants possibly stained with paint, authorities said.

The van was described as having no windows on the side, but has square tinted windows on the back and dark tinted front windows.

It was described by the victim as square-shaped, similar to a Chevy Astro van.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Dan Hawes at (805) 371-8392.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionchild abductionchildrenNewbury ParkVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
More than 12 alleged victims step forward in OC sex assault case
CA gov. signs measure that lets utilities bill customers to pay for wildfire costs
Postal carrier helps save elderly woman in house fire
Extra security at Van Nuys school day after shooting near campus
2 homeless men die after baseball-bat attacks in downtown LA
Man gets life in prison over 2015 stabbing death of UCLA student
Harassment complaint against LA councilman prompts investigation
Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
Show More
Apple iPhone XS and XS Max go on sale
Carrie Underwood gets emotional at Walk of Fame ceremony
Suspects arrested in brutal attack after pool game at Covina bar
5 slashed, including 3 infants, at in-home day care in New York City
VIDEO: Angry woman's antics at sushi restaurant spark police chase
More News