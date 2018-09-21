Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to kidnap a nine-year-old girl on her way to school in Newbury Park on Friday.The incident was reported at 8:15 a.m. and occurred at Spanish Gate and Lesser Drive.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the suspect tried to coax the girl, who was alone riding her bicycle, into a white van and then grabbed her leg before she was able to get away.School officials at Walnut Elementary were notified by the girl of the incident once she arrived at the school.The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s with brown hair. He was wearing aviator sunglasses, all-black clothing, black Nike shoes and a mask on the lower part of his face.He was also wearing pants possibly stained with paint, authorities said.The van was described as having no windows on the side, but has square tinted windows on the back and dark tinted front windows.It was described by the victim as square-shaped, similar to a Chevy Astro van.Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Dan Hawes at (805) 371-8392.