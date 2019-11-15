9-year-old boy shoots 3 students with BB gun at Pasadena elementary school, police say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three Pasadena elementary school children were wounded by another student who brought a BB gun onto campus and fired it on the school playground, police said Thursday.The 9-year-old student who is suspected of pulling the trigger is being questioned by police. None of the students who were hurt required any medical attention.Police say the call came in around 8:45 a.m. from Washington Elementary School on the 1500 block of N. Raymond in Pasadena. Police say a 9-year-old brought a BB gun to the school, and shot three students on the playground. The students who were struck reached out to school staff. None of the injuries were life-threatening.A spokesperson with the Pasadena Unified School District said they're still in the process of investigating the incident and are notifying parents."The Pasadena Unified School District takes all incidents involving the safety of students and schools very seriously," said Hilda Ramirez Horvath with the Pasadena Unified School District. "We are implementing an enhanced awareness of safety by both students and staff, and encourage everyone that if they see something to say something to an adult on campus immediately."We have asked the Pasadena Police Department to have increased visibility around campuses after today's incident at Saugus High School. We will have counseling available to students."Police are actively investigating the incident, and are in contact with the boy's parents. A motive hasn't been determined.