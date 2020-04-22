91 Freeway shut down after high-speed chase ends in crash, standoff - LIVE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver led police on a high speed chase over Los Angeles freeways, finally ending on the 91 Freeway after a crash.The crash and subsequent standoff shut down the 91 freeway in both directions near Cherry Avenue in the North Long Beach area. Though traffic on local freeways has been much lighter during the coronavirus pandemic, cars were backing up to the 710 Freeway.The chase started around 3 p.m. near downtown Los Angeles with a report of an assault suspect possibly armed with a shotgun. The driver led police on a chase at high speeds over the 110 Freeway and then onto the eastbound 91.At one point he got off the freeway then jumped back on, then crashed into one vehicle near Central Avenue. He later crashed into another pickup truck.By the time the chase ended on the eastbound 91, the car had sustained heavy damage, with its entire front end smashed-in. The vehicle slowly weaved across lanes and then came to a stop on the 91 near Cherry.At that point, the shirtless driver refused to surrender, gesturing and shouting to police and getting in and out of the vehicle. At one point, it appeared officers fired a beanbag round at the suspect, leading him to get back into the vehicle. A SWAT team was believed to be heading to the scene.Officers shut down the eastbound side of the 91 and then the westbound as they negotiated with the suspect to surrender.