Officer injured on 91 Freeway in Fullerton area leading to closure of westbound lanes

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The westbound 91 Freeway in Fullerton was shut down Friday night following an incident involving a Buena Park police officer, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 6:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, but additional details were not immediately available.

Traffic was being directed off the westbound lanes at Euclid Street. AIR7 HD was over the scene as traffic was backed up for miles.

DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fullertonorange countyfreewaypolice officertraffic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
Wi-Fi extender could help those working from home
Shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets despite pandemic
OC providing free at-home COVID-19 testing kits
US surpasses 13 million COVID-19 cases
Cars flock to Dodger Stadium for drive-thru holiday festival
16K SCE customers without power amid fire danger
Show More
3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Loma Linda
Pasadena restaurants stay open for outdoor dining on Thanksgiving
Compton deputy thanks supporters in video message
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
Pandemic pulling the strings on SoCal puppet theater
More TOP STORIES News