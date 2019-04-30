911 call released for officer accused of killing man in wrong apartment

DALLAS, TX. -- The 911 call a Dallas police officer placed moments after police say she shot and killed an unarmed man in his own apartment has been released.

Amber Guyger, 30, was charged with the murder of 26-year-old Botham Jean after the shooting last September.

In the 911 call, Guyger says she shot him because she thought it was her own apartment.

"I'm going to lose my job," she told the dispatcher. "I thought it was my apartment."

RELATED: Officer accused of killing man in wrong apartment indicted for murder

She told police she opened the door and saw a "large silhouette," which she thought was a burglar, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

She allegedly told the dispatcher 19 times she thought she was in her own apartment after returning home from a 14-hour work shift.

Guyger was fired from the Dallas Police Department weeks after the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasofficer arrested911 callofficer chargedman killedman shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News