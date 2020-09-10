Night Before September 11th: Watch WABC-TV's late-night newscast hours before the 2001 terror attacks in New York City

NEW YORK -- In the early hours of Sept. 11, 2001, WABC-TV, our sister station in New York City, aired its 11 p.m. newscast after midnight because of Monday Night Football delays.Michael Jordan, a wild high school party and the New York Giants dominated headlines on WABC-TV's newscast.No one could have predicted what would happen hours later.That night, Meteorologist Sam Champion forecasted "sunny and pleasant" weather for Tuesday, Sept. 11. His weather report also includes a shot of the Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan.2020 marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, when hijacked planes piloted by al-Qaida terrorists crashed in New York, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.