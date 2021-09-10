9/11 remembered: Journalists recall emotional aftermath of NYC attacks

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Emotional aftermath of 9/11 attacks recalled

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Most of us remember exactly where we were and what we were doing when we heard about the attacks and how we felt.

Two of our colleagues at Eyewitness News traveled to New York shortly after the World Trade Center attacks to cover the aftermath.

Even for journalists who try to remain objective it was a terribly emotional story.

Reporter Carlos Granda and photojournalist Edgar Alcala spoke to Marc Brown about arriving in a devastated city - flying over ruins that were still smoking three days later - and the emotional toll it took on them and everyone else around the country.

"The picture that still haunts me to this day is a father holding twins," Alcala recalled of visiting a room where photos were posted of the dead and missing. "We started trying to do our job ... and we just stopped and we cried."

For more of their recollections, please watch the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityseptember 11terrorism9 11terror attack
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAUSD board approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Buena Park suspect tried to kill wife while she drove school bus
Alleged driver arrested in string of robberies on Melrose
New Fresno homeowners arrive at home to find renters already inside
13-year-old in desperate need of 2nd kidney transplant
Outbreak of avian botulism has OC wildlife biologists concerned
Show More
California recall poll: Will Gov. Newsom be recalled?
More kids getting COVID at family gatherings than at school, doc says
Justice Department sues Texas over state's new abortion law
Arrest made in bus attack of 12-year-old boy in Long Beach
LA County COVID hospitalizations drop for 9th straight day
More TOP STORIES News