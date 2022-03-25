Oscars

Oscar hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes bring good intentions, humor, positivity to 94th Oscars

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes say they'll bring humor, positivity to Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- This year's Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

The comedic trio will be the first to host the Academy Awards since Jimmy Kimmel emceed the 2018 ceremony. The Oscars went without hosts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

We had a chance to catch up with Hall and Sykes, who said they plan on making the 94th Oscars a celebration, filled with good humor, good intentions and plenty of laughs.

"It's going to be funny. We have some, you know, some hard jokes that's coming. But it's all in celebration of the night. And we want the audience to have fun," said Sykes.

EMBED More News Videos

George Pennacchio talks with three trailblazing women in entertainment journalism about the significance of having three women host the Oscars.



"I think intention is everything. So all our intention is, is to laugh! That doesn't mean we aren't gonna, you know, not make jokes, you know? But it means no one's feelings will be hurt!" said Hall.

Hall, Schumer and Sykes will take the stage one, two or three at a time to host the show, which will take place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

At the venue, things are shaping up along what will soon be the most watched red carpet of the year come Sunday. There are now some very colorful flowers added along the red carpet to add some razzle to the arrivals. Inside the venue, just expect dazzle! Artist renderings show the stunning stage you'll see on Oscar Sunday, with some intimate seating in the theater as well.

FULL LIST: 2022 Oscar nominations
EMBED More News Videos

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodoscarsaward showsacademy awardsmovie
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
ABC Oscars correspondents revel in red carpet's return
Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves
Ariana DeBose's run to Oscars makes Raleigh dance studio proud
Oscars Announcer is a Durham native, proud Tar Heel
TOP STORIES
BA.2 subvariant of COVID increasing in LA County
Bell attack: 3 women ram car, smash its windows with driver inside
Video shows mountain lion run past onlookers at OC brewery
4 men found dead at Mexican beach resort of Playa del Carmen
3 Muslim Americans sue DHS officials over religious questions
CA gas rebate plan: If approved, when will you start seeing payments?
Free COVID-19 PCR tests ending for the uninsured in US
Show More
Robber pistol-whips cashier in robbery at 7-Eleven in Montclair: Video
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Man accused of peeping into windows in San Clemente arrested
Rent jumped 17% since last year, hitting a new record
1st female fire chief to be sworn in to lead the LA Fire Department
More TOP STORIES News