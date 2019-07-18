99-cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in New York City

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan -- The NYPD had to respond after special 99-cent sneakers at a pop-up store caused a frenzy in Manhattan.

The incident was reported at the Adidas/Arizona Iced Tea pop-up at Bowery Street and Spring Street around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The themed sneakers were set to be released Thursday at 11 a.m. for less than a dollar. Video from Citizen App showed lines of people around the block standing in the rain.

Police say two people were assaulted while waiting in line for the shoes: A 17-year-old girl was punched and struck with a bottle and a 15-year-old boy was punched in the face. No arrests have been made in connection to those assaults.

However, two people were taken into police custody for separate incidents: A 21-year-old man will receive a summons for flying a drone above the crowd and a 43-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The promotion was canceled because of the melee. It was supposed to go on for a second day, but the status of Friday's event remains unclear.
