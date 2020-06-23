Chase involving suspects in Azusa shooting ends in violent crash

SAN DIMAS (KABC) -- A high-speed police chase through the San Gabriel Valley that started with a shooting in Azusa ended in a violent crash and multiple suspects in custody Monday night.The chase started around 8 p.m. with a report of a shooting at a home in Azusa.Authorities gave chase, following multiple suspects in one car at high speeds on the 210 and 605 freeways. They went through Baldwin Park, Irwindale and near Pasadena, then eventually ended up in the Azusa/ San Dimas area.The car then smashed into another car that was turning left in front of a Trader Joe's in San Dimas. Multiple suspects jumped out and ran away on foot. At least five were taken into custody within a few minutes.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.