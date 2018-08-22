A look back at women murdered while jogging

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at joggers that have been killed

There is a long, sad history of women disappearing while jogging. Here is a look back at several cases that have captured national attention:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdermurder mysteryjoggingrunningkilling fieldsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video shows tense standoff before former UCLA player takes his life
Residents recount Inglewood shootout that left boy wounded
Woman at center of Century City coffee throwing incident speaks out
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LA to pay $1.9M to family of homeless man shot by police on Skid Row
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Show More
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
Parents fight proposed flight plans at Hollywood Burbank Airport
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
More News