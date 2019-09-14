A message for DIRECTV and AT&T video customers

ABC7 could be taken off the air for DirecTV and AT&T U-verse customers as we try to secure a deal with AT&T.

You may have seen the ads. It's all due to a carriage fee dispute between The Walt Disney Company and AT&T, which owns DirecTV.

It means DirecTV and U-verse viewers would lose access to ABC7, ESPN, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD and college and Monday Night Football.

At issue? The fees for the rights to re-transmit those channels.

Viewers who are concerned about losing ABC7 are asked to call 888-741-4388. To learn more visit instantaccesstv.com.

ABC7 parent company Disney has released the following statement:

"Our contract with AT&T for the ABC, ESPN, Disney, and Freeform networks is due to expire soon, so we have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming. However, we remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so."

AT&T has issued the following statement:

"We're disappointed to see The Walt Disney Co. put their viewers into the middle of negotiations. We are on the side of consumer choice and value and want to keep Disney channels and owned-and-operated local ABC stations in eight cities in our customers' lineups. We hope to avoid any interruption to the services some of our customers care about. Our goal is always to deliver the content our customers want at a value that also makes sense to them. We'll continue to fight for that here and appreciate their patience while we work this matter out."
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Family of teen with autism who died at OC school files lawsuit
Mother charged with killing 7-month-old son in Lancaster
Santa Barbara boat fire: Conception hoisted from water by salvage crew
Ohio gamer sentenced to 15 months prison in 'swatting' case
California Adventure hosting celebrations of Halloween, Día de los Muertos
Day care workers accused of standing by while child bullied
Show More
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
'Resident Evil' stunt double sues producers over on-set crash
Are the USC Trojans for real? A look at the team by the numbers
Big rig crash shuts down NB 5 Fwy lanes in Anaheim
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
More TOP STORIES News