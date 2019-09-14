A message for DIRECTV and AT&T video customers

ABC7 could be taken off the air for DirecTV and AT&T U-verse customers as we try to secure a deal with AT&T.
You may have seen the ads. It's all due to a carriage fee dispute between The Walt Disney Company and AT&T, which owns DirecTV.
It means DirecTV and U-verse viewers would lose access to ABC7, ESPN, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD and college and Monday Night Football.
At issue? The fees for the rights to re-transmit those channels.
Viewers who are concerned about losing ABC7 are asked to call 888-741-4388. To learn more visit instantaccesstv.com.
ABC7 parent company Disney has released the following statement:
"Our contract with AT&T for the ABC, ESPN, Disney, and Freeform networks is due to expire soon, so we have a responsibility to make our viewers aware of the potential loss of our programming. However, we remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so."
AT&T has issued the following statement:
"We're disappointed to see The Walt Disney Co. put their viewers into the middle of negotiations. We are on the side of consumer choice and value and want to keep Disney channels and owned-and-operated local ABC stations in eight cities in our customers' lineups. We hope to avoid any interruption to the services some of our customers care about. Our goal is always to deliver the content our customers want at a value that also makes sense to them. We'll continue to fight for that here and appreciate their patience while we work this matter out."
