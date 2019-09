A message for DIRECTV and AT&T video customers

ABC7 could be taken off the air for DirecTV and AT&T U-verse customers as we try to secure a deal with AT&T.You may have seen the ads. It's all due to a carriage fee dispute between The Walt Disney Company and AT&T, which owns DirecTV.It means DirecTV and U-verse viewers would lose access to ABC7, ESPN, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD and college and Monday Night Football.At issue? The fees for the rights to re-transmit those channels.Viewers who are concerned about losing ABC7 are asked to call 888-741-4388. To learn more visit instantaccesstv.com ABC7 parent company Disney has released the following statement:AT&T has issued the following statement: