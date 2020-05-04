Man fatally shot by police in Fullerton after allegedly charging at officers with knife

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was fatally shot by police in Fullerton after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife Sunday evening.Fullerton police said officers were in the area of Lillie and Commonwealth avenues at about 9:27 p.m. and saw an altercation happening inside a Chevy Silverado.It appeared the two men inside the vehicle - one with a broomstick and the other armed with a knife - were arguing and fighting over the vehicle.While the man with the broomstick was detained, police said the man armed with the knife exited the Chevy and charged at officers.Police fired a bean bag round at the suspect, but it did not stop him and he continued to charge at officers, according to police. The incident led to an officer-involved shooting.Fullerton police treated the suspect and he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The identity of the man fatally shot was not immediately known.