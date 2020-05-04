Man fatally shot by police in Fullerton after allegedly charging at officers with knife

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was fatally shot by police in Fullerton after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife Sunday evening.
Fullerton police said officers were in the area of Lillie and Commonwealth avenues at about 9:27 p.m. and saw an altercation happening inside a Chevy Silverado.
It appeared the two men inside the vehicle - one with a broomstick and the other armed with a knife - were arguing and fighting over the vehicle.
While the man with the broomstick was detained, police said the man armed with the knife exited the Chevy and charged at officers.
Police fired a bean bag round at the suspect, but it did not stop him and he continued to charge at officers, according to police. The incident led to an officer-involved shooting.
Fullerton police treated the suspect and he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The identity of the man fatally shot was not immediately known.
