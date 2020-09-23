A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6424206" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We won't let Breonna Taylor's life be swept under the rug," said Ben Crump, an attorney for Breonna Taylor's family, after Louisville's mayor announced a $12 million settlement in Taylor's death.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6424192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said Louisville's settlement "is only the beginning of getting full justice" for her daughter.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6424159" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city has agreed to a settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor that includes a $12 million payment and police reforms after the Black woman was fatally shot by police who burst into her apartment at night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6522200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell reads the grand jury report over the killing of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Here is a timeline of events that began with the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose killing by police in her home in Kentucky has encouraged a national reckoning on race:: Officers serving a narcotics warrant fatally shoot Taylor in her home in Louisville, Kentucky.: Police announce the arrest of Kenneth Walker in the wounding of an officer during an exchange of gunfire; Taylor is left unidentified at the news conference, described as "an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead.": The shooting stays out of the headlines as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in the U.S.: Taylor's family files wrongful death lawsuit against police department and city, challenging the police narrative.: Top Louisville prosecutor Tom Wine recuses himself from reviewing police investigation, Attorney General Daniel Cameron named as special prosecutor.: Prosecutors announce they will drop attempted murder charges against Walker, who shot at officers in his girlfriend's home.: Walker's anguished 911 call is released, three days after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, sparking large protests in Louisville.: Mayor Greg Fischer suspends use of no-knock warrants by Louisville police.: Fischer fires Police Chief Steve Conrad after officers failed to turn on body cameras in shooting of barbecue cook David McAtee during protests in Louisville.: Louisville Metro Council unanimously passes "Breonna's Law" which bans use of no knock warrants.: Pop star Beyoncé writes Attorney General Daniel Cameron, urging him to charge police officers.: Officer Brett Hankison, one of 3 officers who fired shots the night of Taylor's death, is fired for "blindly" firing into Taylor's apartment.: Celebrities join hundreds of demonstrators outside state Capitol calling on Cameron to charge officers.: Photographer Tyler Gerth is fatally shot at site of ongoing protests in downtown Louisville.: Protesters are arrested for demonstrating on Cameron's front lawn.: Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, meets with Cameron.: Hundreds peacefully protest outside Kentucky Derby, urging Cameron to criminally charge the officers.: Fischer names Yvette Gentry, first Black woman to lead Louisville Police department, as interim chief beginning Oct. 1.: Cameron is included on President Donald Trump's shortlist of Supreme Court candidates.: City announces civil settlement providing Taylor's family with $12 million and promising police reforms.: Louisville police set up blockades downtown in anticipation of Cameron's announcement.A Kentucky grand jury indicted Hankison for shooting into neighboring apartments, but did not charge any officers for their role in Taylor's death.