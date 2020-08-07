VIDEO: Police chase ends in crash in Santa Ana

A wild crash following a police chase was caught on camera in Santa Ana.
Authorities say officers were chasing a driver in a stolen car when the driver plowed into a patrol car.


The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Euclid and McFadden avenues.

Both the officer and the driver were taken to an area hospital but are expected to be okay.
