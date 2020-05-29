Community & Events

David Ono hosts town hall on anti-Asian bias and COVID-19

David Ono on Saturday hosted a virtual town hall on anti-Asian bias amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests included actors George Takei and Tzi Ma, Assemblyman David Chiu and journalist Dion Lim from our Bay Area sister station KGO-TV.

During the discussion, Ma recounted a shocking exchange that he experienced at a Whole Foods Market in Pasadena.

A man in a car approached Ma "real slowly and rolled down his window," Ma recalled, "and looked at me straight in the eye and said, ''You should be quarantined,' and then took off.

"I was really taken aback because this is my neighborhood grocery store," the actor said. "And the fact that I was being confronted and being harassed this way -- it really took me off guard."

The town hall was sponsored by the Asian American Journalists Association - Los Angeles.
