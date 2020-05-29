Community & Events

David Ono to host town hall on anti-Asian bias and COVID-19

David Ono is hosting an Asian American Journalists Association virtual town hall on anti-Asian bias and COVID-19.

Guests include actors George Takei and Tsi Ma, Assemblyman David Chiu and journalist Dion Lim from our Bay Area sister station KGO-TV.

It all starts Saturday at 10 a.m. We will stream the whole thing live here and on our new apps for Amazon Fire, Roku, Android TV and Apple TV.
