Rams' Aaron Donald named NFL's defensive player of the year for the third time

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald took his third top defensive player prize at NFL Honors on Saturday.Donald, the Rams' unanimous All-Pro, added the 2020 top defensive player honor to his wins in 2017 and 2018. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor (1981, '82, 86) and Houston edge rusher J.J. Watt (2012, '14, 15) have earned the award three times."You just named two great defensive players," he said. "So any time your name is mentioned with greats, you will be honored - especially there's only a few that have accomplished that. To be the third to do it that is truly a blessing. It shows the body of work that I have; anytime your hard work is rewarded you are going to be happy about that. It is just a blessing."Donald led all players with 54 pressures this season. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, second most in the NFL. Behind Donald, the Rams were rated the best defense in the NFL.