Man with SoCal ties sought in killing of his wife in Massachusetts

A man with close ties to Southern California is still being sought for allegedly killing his wife on the other side of the country.

Police are searching for Aaron Pennington deep in the Massachusetts woods after a hunter found his car there.

Last week, police say the couple's four children went to a neighbor's house for help. Authorities found their mother, Breanne Pennington, dead of a gunshot wound to the face in their home.

Investigators say Aaron, an Air Force veteran, should be considered armed and dangerous.

A Riverside woman who is Breanne's aunt thinks he could be somewhere in Southern California. She says the couple at one time lived in the Inland Empire.

"Maybe he isn't here, but... it's concerning to me that the public isn't made aware that there's a possibility he is here. That is my main concern," said Brenda Hull.

Hull added they'll be holding a memorial for Breanne in Riverside on Nov. 11.

The Department of Children and Families has custody of the Pennington's four children.