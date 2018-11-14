ABC7 and LIVE want to give you a chance to win a getaway for two to New York City!

ABC7 and LIVE want to give you a chance to win a getaway for two to New York City!
New York City is home to LIVE and there is no better place to ring in the holidays than the Big Apple! From 5th Avenue decked out in all of its holiday splendor to landmark skyscrapers aglow with festive lights - no one does the holiday season quite like NYC.

Watch LIVE With Kelly and Ryan to get the Secret Word of the Day needed to enter the contest.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 11/21/18 at 10 am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2PULKe4. Void where prohibited.

Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/GcABGbTE
