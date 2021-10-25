Join ABC7 and your neighbors from all over Southern California for the Autism Speaks Walks in Orange County and Los Angeles.
Walk with us in person on Nov. 13 at Angel Stadium or Dec. 4 at Dodger Stadium. You can also join virtually on either date.
Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. Eight-five (85) cents of every dollar funds research, advocacy, programs and services. Together, your participation makes our community stronger, and raises vital funds for people with autism and their families.
Everyone is welcome! For more details and to still register for either Walk, please go to: autismspeakswalk.org
2021 Autism Speaks Walks in Orange County, Los Angeles
AUTISM
