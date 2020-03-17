Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 17

Here are some of the top headlines for coronavirus stories for Tuesday, March 17.
-The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County grew by 50 in one day, to reach 144 total so far, officials said Tuesday.
-As the coronavirus death toll rose in Riverside County, an area doctor predicted a drastic jump in deaths in the Coachella Valley, which is home to a substantial senior population.
-L.A. County officials said they were working to impose a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the county, as authorized Monday statewide by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
-The Trump administration says individuals and businesses will be allowed to delay paying their 2019 tax bills for 90 days past the usual April 15 deadline.
-President Donald Trump is asking Congress to unleash a torrent of emergency economic aid to help people through the financial pain of the coronavirus crisis, with sizable checks directly to Americans as part of the deal.
