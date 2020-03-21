Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and nationwide for Friday, March 20.
Los Angeles County health officials announced Friday 61 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the county's total to 292 confirmed cases.
The Orange County Fire Authority also announced that one of the agency's firefighters is recovering at home with mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19. Twenty-four other firefighters that the infected firefighter came into contact with are also in self-isolation, the OCFA chief said.
Following the announcement of sweeping new restrictions for residents and businesses in Los Angeles County, Mayor Eric Garcetti warned of a possible "second spike" in coronavirus cases in the region by the end of the year.
On Friday, President Trump said he was tapping the Defense Production Act to order American businesses to manufacture and send supplies, like testing kits, ventilators and masks, to hospitals preparing to be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus cases.
President Donald Trump also said he is working to get a group of Americans back home after they became trapped oversees in Peru after the country closed its borders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
And Mexico and the U.S. announced that they would prohibit all "non-essential" travel across their shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Watch ABC7 for comprehensive coverage of COVID-19. Click here to see TV listings. For all coronavirus stories, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.
Coronavirus news update: Friday, March 20
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News