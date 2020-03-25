Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 24

Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and nationwide for Tuesday, March 24.
Los Angeles County public health officials are reporting four additional deaths and 128 new cases, bringing the total to 11 deaths and 662 cases in the county. County public health director Barbara Ferrer said one of the deaths was a person under the age of 18, which she said is a "devastating reminder" that COVID-19 affects individuals of all ages.
Two California State University, Long Beach students tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university spokesperson. The two individuals are in self-isolation off campus and those who may have come in close contact with them are being notified by health officials.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said gun stores are nonessential businesses and will be ordered to close. Gun stores have been seeing a surge in sales in recent weeks amid heightened anxiety over the pandemic. But Villanueva said gun stores are not essential and said there are more safety concerns due to the combination of new gun owners and more people at home under state and local stay-at-home rules.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged nearly 11.4% as federal lawmakers neared a deal to inject almost $2 trillion of aid into the economy. The Dow closed at 20,704, up 2,112. That was its best one-day performance since 1933.
