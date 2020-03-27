Coronavirus

Coronavirus news update: Friday, March 27

Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and beyond for Friday, March 27.

Health officials on Thursday confirmed nine additional deaths and 421 new cases in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's total to 1,216 cases. County health director Barbara Ferrer said two previously reported deaths are no longer being included in the county's death toll.

The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy arrived Friday morning at the Port of Los Angeles to ease the burden on local hospitals as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to increase.

California's Department of Motor Vehicles has announced it is temporarily closing all its field offices across the state starting March 27 in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

