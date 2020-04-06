Coronavirus news update: Monday, April 6

Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and beyond for Monday, April 6.
Officials are advising all L.A. County residents to skip grocery shopping and stay home this week, which they are calling critical in the widespread efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms dramatically worsened Monday, just a day after he was admitted for what were said to be routine tests.
The coronavirus death toll in the United States has hit 10,335, with nearly 350,000 confirmed cases since January, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will be loaning 500 state-owned ventilators to the national stockpile to help states in need during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer on Monday announced a settlement with a company over allegations that it misleadingly touted a product as a home test kit for COVID-19 without approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has yet to give the green light to any such product for the virus. The settlement is part on an ongoing effort from prosecutors to tackle illegal price-gouging and other consumer scams tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
There is some promising news from New York - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state may already be at -- or near -- its apex of cases. There are more than 130,000 confirmed cases there and over 4,000 deaths. Cuomo says the daily death toll has been "effectively flat" for the last two days. He is calling the trend hopeful but inconclusive. The number of hospitalizations are also down.
A Riverside skilled nursing facility is facing a coronavirus outbreak with at least 30 patients testing positive, county health officials say. The Extended Care Hospital of Riverside has seen test results that show 30 patients test positive, even as additional test results from staff members and additional patients are still pending. This comes as the entire county of Riverside is under a new order requiring everyone to wear masks -- including essential workers.
Long Beach is taking extra steps to prepare for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. A walk-up Rapid Assessment Clinic opens Monday at the Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus. The clinic will operate 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for seven days a week until further notice. Services are for anyone who seeks immediate medical attention and there will be a separate area for anyone experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus.
Also, three more drive-up testing sites are expected to open up in L.A. County this week. The new testing sites are going in at Martin Luther King Junior Community Hospital in Willowbrook and in East L.A. and Santa Clarita.
For millions, Holy Week marks a sacred time, but this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, many worshipers will attend service virtually. Here are some SoCal churches holding Good Friday and Easter services online.
