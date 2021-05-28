Feed SoCal Help end hunger by donating today

DRIVE-THRU FOOD COLLECTION LOCATIONS



Friday, June 18th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles County - Albertsons at 1735 West Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90247

Inland Empire - Vons at 3520 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside, CA 92506



Friday, June 25th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Orange County - Vons at 8010 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road, Anaheim Hills, CA 92808

Ventura County - Vons at 2101 N Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA 93036

Artist and activist Ruben Rojas gave ABC7 an inside look at his creative process and t-shirt design for the Feed SoCal campaign.