ABC7 would like to help you Pay Your Bills! Beginning Monday, February 8, 2021 thru March 5, 2021 watch ABC7 Eyewitness News at 6am for the "Secret Code" and your chance to win a $500 cash card - every day is a new chance to win a little help with your bills!
We will give out 1x $500 cards per day.
Enter the daily "Secret Code of the Day" and tune in tomorrow morning at 6am for another chance to win.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 3/5/21 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/WAQCKPp
ABC7 has your chance to win $500 to help pay your bills!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More