ABC7 has your chance to win Oscars Red Carpet Bleacher Seats!

ABC7 has your chance to win Oscars Red Carpet Bleacher Seats!

The Academy Awards is the biggest night in Hollywood and we have your chance to win two exclusive bleacher seats on the Oscars Red Carpet.

You and a guest will be invited to see all of the stars come through in their top fashion. It's a star-studded event you don't want to miss!

Watch Eyewitness News at 6am PT beginning Monday, December 16, 2019 thru Friday, December 20, 2019 for the "Secret Code" and you chance to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 12/20/19 at 10 am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/9a58a2c803da88309ec3185e0084f7da.pdf. Void where prohibited.

Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/FfelLvb
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
Orange police shoot, kill man armed with knife, authorities say
Lawsuit over fired LA deputy costs millions of tax dollars
Officials capture mountain lion in Simi Valley neighborhood
Baby ejected from car window in crash, survives in Northern CA
100 year old WWII internment camp survivor shares her secret to a long life
Armed suspects rob men outside rapper's Encino mansion
Show More
Chipotle gives away free burritos during Holiday Extravaganza
Leslie Sykes celebrates 25 years with ABC7
Highland High School football team gears up for championship game
Senate backs measure affirming century-old Armenian genocide
Fundraiser held for deputy fighting for her life
More TOP STORIES News