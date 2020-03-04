Do you want to see TV's hottest stars in person?
ABC7 has your tickets to PaleyFest LA's Opening Night featuring "Modern Family" as they celebrate their final season.
Watch Eyewitness News weekdays at 11a for the "Secret Code" and your chance to win tickets PaleyFest LA's Opening Night featuring the cast of Modern Family.
PaleyFest is the premier television festival in the country-a must-attend entertainment event produced by The Paley Center for Media that brings you together with the talent behind your favorite TV shows.
Join us at the world-renowned Dolby Theatre, as the hottest stars delight fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes scoops, hilarious anecdotes, and breaking news stories. Enjoy a screening followed by a discussion with your favorite stars live onstage, capped off by a Q & A with the audience.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/480ee61bfd8c6a6c44f6a9bb36667dbb.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/PiwYNJG
