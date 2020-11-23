abc7 investigations

Submit your story tip to ABC7's investigations team

Got a tip? Submit it here for our investigative reporter Danielle Leigh and investigative producer Lisa Bartley.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc7 investigations
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 INVESTIGATIONS
MAP: COVID-19 death rates by community in Southern California
As the US surpasses 250K COVID-19 deaths, SoCal learns to grieve
Romance scams up nearly 20% amid coronavirus pandemic
Prop. 22 is most expensive in California history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA building vaccine distribution framework, but mass vaccination still months away
LA County to shut down all dining Wednesday amid COVID surge
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Man leaves $3K tip for beer as restaurant closes
Man charged with assault after exhaling on women
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures
Show More
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus
Hydrogen replacing fossil fuels and becoming main source of power
Newsom, family quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
Snoop Dogg joins Rams, Chargers to help families in Inglewood
2021 pickup trucks offer practicality, innovation, high performance
More TOP STORIES News