WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
abc7 investigations
Submit your story tip to ABC7's investigations team
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Got a tip? Submit it here for our investigative reporter Danielle Leigh and investigative producer Lisa Bartley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc7 investigations
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 INVESTIGATIONS
MAP: COVID-19 death rates by community in Southern California
As the US surpasses 250K COVID-19 deaths, SoCal learns to grieve
Romance scams up nearly 20% amid coronavirus pandemic
Prop. 22 is most expensive in California history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA building vaccine distribution framework, but mass vaccination still months away
LA County to shut down all dining Wednesday amid COVID surge
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Man leaves $3K tip for beer as restaurant closes
Man charged with assault after exhaling on women
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures
Show More
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus
Hydrogen replacing fossil fuels and becoming main source of power
Newsom, family quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
Snoop Dogg joins Rams, Chargers to help families in Inglewood
2021 pickup trucks offer practicality, innovation, high performance
More TOP STORIES News