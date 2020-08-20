EntrepreneurFest presented by LATINAFest is a Virtual Event In Celebration of Latina Entrepreneurs on August 22

ABC7 is the media sponsor of EntrepreneurFest presented by LATINAFest, a virtual three-hour online celebration of the Latina entrepreneurial spirit. EntrepreneurFest will provide entrepreneurs a virtual space to showcase their products and feature inspirational speakers, a spoken word poet, engaging conversations on black and brown unity, and voter suppression. Moderating the discussion will be LATINAFest Co-Founders, Bel Hernandez and Naibe Reynoso.
EntrepreneurFest takes place this Saturday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be streaming on the LATINAFest Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website as well as on the ABC7 app and here on this page.
ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter, Anabel Munoz, is the EntrepreneurFest emcee, and will interview Aurea Montes-Rodriguez, Executive VP of the Community Coalition on the timely topic of racial and social justice, and black and brown unity. Also, ABC7 community journalist, Gabriela Milian, will interview and showcase some of the Latina entrepreneurs participating in this virtual event.
Special guests include Lisa Cortés, the Oscar and Emmy nominated filmmaker, director and producer of the documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, Nadine Ramos, CEO of Lasio Inc., a powerhouse and inspirational business woman within the keratin product industry and Danyeli Rodriguez Del Orbe, a New York native, Afro-Latinx spoken word artist and a bold advocate for women's health, immigration rights, and racial/cultural uplifting.
You will also hear from some of the most admired Latinas from across the country and all walks of life:
Hilda Solis, Supervisor, L.A. County Board of Supervisors, 1st District, Chair Pro Tem
Nely Galán, founder of The Adelante Movement
Gloria Calderon-Kellett, Showrunner, One Day At A Time
Nathalie Molina Niño, CEO, Brava Investments
Victoria Guerrero, District Director, South Florida District Office, Small Business Administration.
Please register on the Eventbrite Registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/latinafest-presents-entrepreneurfest-2020-tickets-111718330534
For more information, please visit LATINAFest at www.latinafest.net.
