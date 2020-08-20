entrepreneurship

EntrepreneurFest presented by LATINAFest is a Virtual Event In Celebration of Latina Entrepreneurs on August 22

ABC7 is the media sponsor of EntrepreneurFest presented by LATINAFest, a virtual three-hour online celebration of the Latina entrepreneurial spirit. EntrepreneurFest will provide entrepreneurs a virtual space to showcase their products and feature inspirational speakers, a spoken word poet, engaging conversations on black and brown unity, and voter suppression. Moderating the discussion will be LATINAFest Co-Founders, Bel Hernandez and Naibe Reynoso.

EntrepreneurFest takes place this Saturday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be streaming on the LATINAFest Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website as well as on the ABC7 app and here on this page.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter, Anabel Munoz, is the EntrepreneurFest emcee, and will interview Aurea Montes-Rodriguez, Executive VP of the Community Coalition on the timely topic of racial and social justice, and black and brown unity. Also, ABC7 community journalist, Gabriela Milian, will interview and showcase some of the Latina entrepreneurs participating in this virtual event.

Special guests include Lisa Cortés, the Oscar and Emmy nominated filmmaker, director and producer of the documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, Nadine Ramos, CEO of Lasio Inc., a powerhouse and inspirational business woman within the keratin product industry and Danyeli Rodriguez Del Orbe, a New York native, Afro-Latinx spoken word artist and a bold advocate for women's health, immigration rights, and racial/cultural uplifting.

You will also hear from some of the most admired Latinas from across the country and all walks of life:

Hilda Solis, Supervisor, L.A. County Board of Supervisors, 1st District, Chair Pro Tem
Nely Galán, founder of The Adelante Movement

Gloria Calderon-Kellett, Showrunner, One Day At A Time
Nathalie Molina Niño, CEO, Brava Investments
Victoria Guerrero, District Director, South Florida District Office, Small Business Administration.

Please register on the Eventbrite Registration at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/latinafest-presents-entrepreneurfest-2020-tickets-111718330534

For more information, please visit LATINAFest at www.latinafest.net.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsentrepreneurshiplatinasocietycommunity
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Boss life! 13-year-old turns bow ties into big business
Young CEO saving honeybees with her lemonade business
Inglewood entrepreneurs create Black-owned virtual coworking space
These best friends are only 13 and already running their own companies!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Appeals court allows Lyft and Uber to continue operations in CA
Firefighting helicopter pilot ID'd after being killed in crash
Arrest made in attack of transgender women in Hollywood
Peaches tied to salmonella outbreak are recalled
First look at new addition to Marvel Avengers Campus
Anti-mask rant turns homophobic, racist at NorCal Marshalls
Trump criticizes CA handling of wildfires: 'They don't listen to us'
Show More
Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax
Smoke warning issued for Eastern LA County due to Azusa brush fire
Bay Area resident calls wildfire 'scariest thing I've ever seen'
Can sniffing sesame oil help protect your respiratory system?
Longtime sports broadcaster suspended for anti-gay slur
More TOP STORIES News