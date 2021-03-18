Eyewitness News at 5am - March 18, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant names deputies who shared crash photos
Elderly Asian-American woman fights back against attacker
2 men ID'd after being killed in Ontario fireworks explosion
Six Flags Magic Mountain announces plans to reopen on April 1
Sheriff Villanueva to host session Thursday on Asian American hate crimes
Long wait to attend indoor concerts in CA
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
Show More
Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt dies after 4 decades of races with his son
CA Dreaming: Golden State's coastline among world's best
LA County COVID cases, hospitalizations continue downward trend
US could be on cusp of another COVID surge, experts say
Disneyland Resort theme parks to reopen April 30, Disney announces
More TOP STORIES News