ABC7 Salutes: Affordable housing community offers 55 homes for previously homeless veterans, families

EL MONTE (KABC) -- More than 60-thousand people in LA County are experiencing homelessness, and many of them have served our country. ABC-7 Salutes a new housing project in El Monte, designed to help some of those Veterans stay off the streets.The ribbon is cut, the doors are open and for Veterans and their families and this new housing feels like a fresh start."The value of this facility is the biggest blessing I have received in my entire life," said veteran Darryl Johnson.55 new units are now filled at the Baldwin Rose apartments in El Monte; housing that comes at a critical time with homelessness spiking in almost every corner of Southern California."If every community would build just one of these types of facilities, we could eradicate homelessness in our veteran's community in the San Gabriel Valley and throughout LA County," said El Monte Mayor Andre Quintero.But it's not just about housing. The apartments come with vital services for vets. Many are dealing with substance abuse issues."I made an oath. I am gonna be strong and stay with the program and I did, and I said to myself you know what Darryl you have graduated!" said Johnson.For sticking with the program ABC7 salutes Darryl Johnson, and the city of El Monte for new veteran housing.