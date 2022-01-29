The Fallen 13, last casualties of America's longest war, honored with memorial garden

NORCO (KABC) -- There's a new memorial in Southern California, dedicated to remembering the ultimate sacrifice made by several local service members. In the waning days of America's longest war they gave everything for their country: service members, now remembered as the Fallen 13.Four of the Fallen 13 came from Southern California; locals who will now be remembered with a permanent memorial in Norco."It means a lot. It shows that we're supported and that our children are not forgotten. Their sacrifices are not forgotten," said Cheryl Rex. "And that people are very thankful to our boys for what they represent for our country."The memorial space is on private property, donated by a Norco shopping center. For city leaders it's another example of the patriotic spirit that proudly runs through this town."The volunteerism in Norco is just incredible," said Greg Newton, Mayor of Norco.It's those volunteers who made this memorial happen to remember those who died trying to save others. The Fallen 13, who will always be remembered here, the last casualties of America's longest war.