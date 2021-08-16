ABC7 Salutes

Monrovia names original Tuskegee Airman Leroy Criss as Neighborhood Treasure honoree

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Monrovia names SoCal Tuskegee airman as Neighborhood Treasure

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- In a big honor for a Southern California Tuskegee Airman, the city of Monrovia unveiled a special plaque to honor veteran Leroy Criss.

"We are so proud of him. We cannot believe they are putting a big plaque for my father, a Tuskegee airman," said daughter Renee Criss.

It is easy to see why the Criss family is so proud. Their dad passed away in 2008, but he had an amazing life, much of it focused on flying.

"On December 6th, 1943, he volunteered to serve in the United States Army Air Force," said City Historian Steve Baker. "At the end of his basic training he elected to become, and was selected to be, an air cadet in the all Black Air Force in Tuskegee, Alabama, thereby becoming one of the original Tuskegee Airmen."

After the war, Criss settled down in Monrovia. He got married and had kids. But flying was always part of his life and his families, too.

"I took dad flying once, in a small private airplane. And I don't know who was the most nervous, me for not wanting to screw up or dad for wondering how the heck I talked him into going into that plane with me to go flying," joked his son, Daniel.

In addition to working as an educator, Criss also served as co-director of Outward Bound Adventures, an organization that helps educate inner city kids.

For his volunteer work in the community and his service to his country ABC7 Salutes Leroy Criss.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmonrovialos angeles countyabc7 salutesarmyair forceveteran
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Hiring Our Heroes: Career Fair Town Hall
Nonprofit honors loved ones who died while serving our nation
Nonprofit helps veterans in LA navigate services
Pasadena City College named top community college for veterans
TOP STORIES
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
LAUSD classes resume, but some students met with long lines
Family, friends mourn LAPD officer who died of COVID-19
Malala warns women in danger as Taliban takes Kabul
Teen killed, 1 other injured in Riverside street racing crash
SoCal doc accused of doling out opioid Rx with little to no exams
Mountain lion spotted in Cahuenga Pass backyard
Show More
VIDEO: Afghans cling to US military plane taking off at Kabul airport
LA councilman proposes to ban homeless camps near schools
Food stamp benefits to increase by more than 25% in October
Nonprofit holds OC surf camp for kids with life-threatening illnesses
Unvaccinated 18-year-old in ICU battling COVID
More TOP STORIES News