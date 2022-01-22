Friendship between Vietnam veteran, Santa Ana police officers lead to help with mobility

SANTA ANA (KABC) -- A disabled Vietnam veteran is able to get around a little easier - thanks to a bond he's developed with a Santa Ana Police officer.United States Marine Veteran Daniel Nunez remembers the pride he felt -- and still feels -- looking back at an old photo of himself wearing his dress blues. The now 78-year old became disabled following his service.Knowing what it means to serve, he has immense respect for his local Santa Ana police officers, including Officers Jose Rosales Otto Laufer, a friend, who's become like a brother to him over the years.Earlier this month, Nunez says Officers Laufer & Rosales went out of their way to provide a brand new walking cane to help him get around."He did have a cane but not a very stable one and looked pretty beat up," said Laufer."You could tell he was pleased, just in his eyes, that he was excited," said Rosales."It's giving me reassurance that I can depend on them," said Nunez.It was a small gesture in support of his service to our country; but also, just part of the job... beyond the badge."Each of us have our own special relationships, I think, we foster over time and care for," said Laufer.Nunez says the respect goes both ways."He's in a business work and be kind of dicey at times," said Nunez. "When they put that uniform on it means a lot."