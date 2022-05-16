SoCal veterans soar Camarillo skies in restored open-cockpit biplane thanks to Dream Flights

Dream Flights, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring military veterans and seniors with the adventure of flying, is taking dreams to the sky - literally!
The foundation provides flights in a Boeing Stearman biplane.
"We partner with various retirement communities, assisted living, skilled care units, memory care units, and we come to their town and we fly them for free," said Dream Flights pilot Mike Sommars.
Seniors recently took to the skies in Camarillo, which is among 100 U.S. cities Dream Flights plans to land in during a 10-month tour.
"It was great, a little windy, but I enjoyed it," said pilot George Chermak. "I got a chance to see some golf courses down below and a lot of beautiful homes."
Pat Embry, 90, is a Navy veteran with more than 10,000 hours of flying time during his career and he said he's proud of Dream Flights' mission.
"It's very nice to do these things for the veterans," he said. "It's appreciated, so thank you."