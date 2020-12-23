Society

ABC7 Salutes: Celebrities help Gary Sinise Foundation re-imagine annual 'Snowball Express' event for Gold Star Families

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of charities to rethink how they can help people this year. The Gary Sinise Foundation tapped into a few of its famous friends to keep the annual 'Snowball Express' event for Gold Star families going.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the past few years, the Gary Sinise Foundation Snowball Express has served the children of fallen military heroes. Normally, there would be smiles and laughter, with Gold Star families being treated like celebrities with a few days at Disneyland. The coronavirus put the brakes on the travel this year, but not the celebrity treatment.

Stars from across the entertainment world shared personal messages this year in a virtual event.

"I just wanted to wish you a great snowball express," said Keanu Reeves.

"I hope everyone has a great day; Disneyland will be there in the future," said Tom Hanks.

While it's not a trip to Disneyland, it did the job and brightened many days.

And the Snowball Express is now trying to make sure that support is year round, not just during the holidays.

"Our role is to let them know they are not forgotten, that we are there for them, around the clock," said General Robin Rand, Snowball Express.

The coronavirus may keep Gold Star families at home, but it won't stop the Snowball Express from helping them connect, share and remember those they have lost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyveteransabc7 salutes
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 patient fatally beaten at Antelope Valley Hospital
Kirk Cameron hosts maskless caroling event amid COVID-19 surge
President Trump suggests he won't sign COVID relief bill
Woman killed in shooting at Kohl's store in Whittier, police say
LA County Sheriff's deputy dies of COVID-19
Why isn't CA using the USNS Mercy to help overwhelmed hospitals?
Pfizer to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US
Show More
Raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leaps onto chandelier
"Disease X" may become the next deadly virus
Inside the tailor that sewed up inspiration for Pixar's 'Soul'
1st Moderna vaccines distributed in Long Beach
Lakers receive 2020 NBA championship rings
More TOP STORIES News