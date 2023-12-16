95-year old WW II veteran is still working, teaching history lessons his students won't soon forget

'I felt there's still a big need for people to be in the classroom.' Even at age 95, WWII Vet Gene Arnold wants to give back so he's still working as a substitute teacher

Rancho Cucamonga (KABC) -- A Southern California veteran and substitute teacher who doesn't really need to consult history books. He's 95 years young!

On this day at Vineyard Junior High in Rancho Cucamonga, Mr. Gene Arnold is teaching his students about the great depression. But perhaps this substitute teacher knows more about the depression than some... because he lived it.

"We didn't have the cafeteria like you do now. Kids either brought their lunch, or they didn't eat. Well you say, how do you remember that? I'm old! Old people remember things that happened a long time ago, but we can't remember what we did this morning," laughed Arnold.

Arnold is also a World War II era veteran. When he got out of the Marine Corps. he worked in several fields, but eventually decided that the classroom was where he was meant to be.

"I felt and still feel that there's a big need for people to be in the classroom, people who WANT to be there," said Arnold.

"What it is about him that makes him so special... he is so genuine. The kids love him. He's positive, he's passionate about kids," said Principal Jenny Vetere, Vineyard Junior High School

"He understands us, and he can relate to us, because he went to school in a dark time, and we were around during Covid and he was too," said 8th grader Luke Scalero.

So the big question: does Mr. Arnold have any thoughts about retiring?

"I know what will happen, and that's the sad part, if I retire, I'm going to go home and sit down. I know that. I'm tired, I really am. Kids keep me going."