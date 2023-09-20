When those experiencing homelessness can't get to a hospital or doctor for medical help, this group of professionals takes their training to the streets to offer often life saving solutions.

When the homeless can't get to a doctor, professionals take their medical training to the streets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Life on the streets is filled with trauma... our emergency rooms are often overwhelmed providing care. However, insuring the homeless population follows through on a treatment plan is why MLK Community Healthcare launched its Street Medicine Department.

"Being able to prevent worse outcomes is what we're trying to do." Sarat Varghese, Med Dir. Street Medicine, MLK Community Health.

A lack of money, a lack of transportation... a lack of trust can sometimes make it very difficult for people who are homeless to recover from an injury or an illness leaving them in some sort of healthcare abyss.

We spent some time with the street medicine team and found some scheduled care some is as simple as providing food or bottled water... refilling prescriptions or taking blood pressure... still others could be suture removal or impromptu visits could be wound care or blood work.

"These guys. They helped me. Oh, gosh. They help me. They constantly come. The only people that's ever showed that much concern. I don't want to do this...but I trust them," Says Gladys Cobb.

A team of four will schedule roughly 12 patient visits a day, and for them, caring for almost 200 people isn't simply the right thing to do, it's also cost effective.

In its first two years, the program has reduced emergency department visits by 3-5% for the homeless population while also reducing extended hospital stays that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"The homeless population is really in need of it because they are not able to get the care that they need right now. So we can deliver care to them in their home. That's concierge medicine for them," said Varghese.

"Sometimes there's patients that say, 'hey, my friend next, in the next tent needs help, can you please help them?' And so we'll do that," said Elsa Zecena, Street Medicine Nurse Practitioner.

Each visit builds a connection while rebuilding a patient's health, both an important part of reducing the stress on hospital emergency rooms while also moving these patients closer to permanent housing.

"I've been in the hospital setting. I've worked as an ER nurse for many years and I've seen their hesitancy to trust us to let us do care for them," said Zecena. "So when we go to the street and they welcome us... it is very rewarding."