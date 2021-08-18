ABC7 Solutions: New way to help find anyone's location using just 3 words

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Have you ever been asked to meet at Disneyland? What about the Staples Center? How do you remember where you parked your car? If you are trying to find someone or something at a crowded or large location, you might not quickly find what you are looking for; even if you drop a pin or share a location from your phone...designed eight years ago to help find people and places when an address isn't precise enough.Used primarily in the UK, What3Words has been integrated into the LA City Fire Department computer aided dispatch for several months. In February, a small plane crash site was quickly found in an isolated area of the Port of Los Angeles. One of hundreds of calls where What3Words lowered response times. According to Tim Wuerfel, Battalion Chief of the Emergency Services Bureau of the Los Angeles Fire Department,That precision is remarkably important in search and rescue.LA City Fire demonstrated how What3Words works even when the 911 caller doesn't have the APP on their phone. In a test, Eyewitness News Reporter Phillip Palmer called 911, and the dispatcher sent a text with his three word address which he then relayed back to the dispatcher. Scott Porter of the LA Fire Department says,No matter how crowded your location... or how isolated your hike... every ten foot square on the planet has three words allowing you to be found if needed...Other apps like Waze or Google maps are integrated into What3Words, allowing you to easily navigate to any destination in the world even if your life isn't in danger...